Watch: Erling Haaland shows his class and performs incredible three-ball stunt

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Erling Haaland has just got a little more complicated according to Diario AS. Manchester City have entered the market for the Norwegian forward, who’s expected to leave Borussia Dortmund come the summer transfer window.

Haaland is available for a fixed fee, but it’s a verbal rather than a written agreement. His agent, Mino Raiola, spoke with both Barcelona and Madrid last April, although it’s thought that Barcelona’s financial situation precludes them from the pursuit.

It’s the Premier League clubs that are thought to be biggest threat to Madrid’s ambition. Madrid can afford the Norwegian – even if they also sign Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain – due to careful financial planning, but they’ll struggle if they get into a bidding war with someone with the financial might of City.

Madrid’s hope is to convince Haaland that the sporting prestige he’ll earn at the Santiago Bernabeu outweighs any financial gain he might win elsewhere – it’s the same argument they’ve been deploying with Mbappe. To complicate matters even further, PSG will enter the arena for Haaland should they lose Mbappe.

The Norwegian has exploded in recent years. He’s scored seven goals in five Bundesliga games this season, and notched 27 in 28 last year. He’s scored one in one in the Champions League this term, following on from ten in eight in 2020/21.