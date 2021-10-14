Ronald Koeman has a plan to restore Barcelona to winning ways ahead of pivotal three-game stretch

The international break has served as relief for Ronald Koeman according to Diario Sport. The Dutchman was backed as Barcelona coach by Joan Laporta, and has set about preparing his team for a three-game stretch that will be decisive for his project.

Two key figures could make a welcome return; Ansu Fati and Sergio Aguero. The former is closer to being match-ready after his lengthly injury while the latter looks set to finally make his debut for the club following his move from Manchester City.

Jordi Alba is set for a return also, backed by Alejandro Balde. This enables Sergino Dest to switch back to the right side, with Oscar Mingueza expected to serve as his backup. With Ronald Araujo absent through injury, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia are expected to start at centre-back in a flat back four.

Pedri won’t be fit for Valencia or Dinamo Kiev, although he could make a return in time for El Clasico with Real Madrid next Sunday. The pain of his absence is lessened by the emergence of Gavi, however, who’s been superb for La Roja during the break.

Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto also enjoyed their stint with Luis Enrique’s squad, while Memphis Depay notched three goals in two games for the Netherlands. Koeman will hope that the chemistry checks out and a much-needed victory is coming.