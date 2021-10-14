Real Madrid injury issues getting serious as David Alaba picks up ankle knock

Earlier today we reported that Eder Militao had picked up a calf injury on international duty with Brazil on Monday night, and would be out for a week at least.

That already meant bringing Nacho into central defence. Now, awful news for Madrid fans reported by AS says that David Alaba is “seriously hurt” with a big knock to the ankle in Austria’s match against Denmark this week.

Luckily Los Blancos have no match this weekend, but he’s already a major doubt for the Champions League game against Shakhtar next Wednesday.

The good news is that it’s just an impact injury, so the moment he is pain free he should be able to play. But next weekend’s Clasico is now looking increasingly like coming at a vulnerable time for both teams.

If one can take advantage of the other’s weakness, it could be decisive for their season, one way or the other.