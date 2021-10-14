Pedri commits to Barcelona until 2026 as David Alaba ready to face Shakhtar Donetsk

Pedri commits his future to Barcelona until 2026

Barcelona have announced in a club statement that Pedri has signed a new contract with the club running until 2026. The 18-year-old’s release clause has been set at €1bn. Pedri signed for Barcelona from Las Palmas last summer, but quickly established himself as a fixture in midfield despite his age.

Read more here.

David Alaba should recover from injury in time to face Shakhtar Donetsk next Tuesday

Real Madrid received a bit of good news this afternoon according to Marca; David Alaba’s knock isn’t as bad as first feared and the Austrian centre-back will be fit to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League next Tuesday evening in Ukraine.

Read more here.

Manchester City enter the battle to sign Erling Haaland

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Erling Haaland has just got a little more complicated according to Diario AS. Manchester City have entered the market for the Norwegian forward, who’s expected to leave Borussia Dortmund come the summer transfer window.

Read more here.