Karim Benzema speaks on the prospect of teaming up with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema is possibly the most in-form footballer in Europe right now. The French centre-forward is on fire, lethal in the final third both with Real Madrid and the French national team.

The former are top of La Liga at the time of writing while the latter just tasted success in the Nations League, beating La Roja in the final at San Siro.

Benzema has nine goals and seven assists to his name in eight league appearances for Madrid, the kind of numbers usually reserved only for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benzema has stepped up to the plate at the Santiago Bernabeu since the latter departed in the summer of 2018, and now that Messi is in France with Paris Saint-Germain he’s become, arguably, the face of domestic Spanish football.

Last season he scored 23 goals and provided nine assists in La Liga, numbers he’s on course to breaking based on his trajectory so far in 2021/22.

The prospect of Kylian Mbappe, his compatriot and partner-in-crime with the French national team, joining him at Madrid this coming summer has excited many connected with the club. Is Benzema himself excited by the idea of joining forces with him?

“I enjoy playing with him in the national team and in the future, why not? He’s a great player, but you have to respect PSG,” he said in comments carried by Marca. “I’ve always said it and I’ll say it again; I hope we play together some day.”