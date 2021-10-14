Karim Benzema on course for by far his best season ever

Most people would agree that Karim Benzema is player of the season in La Liga. They would also agree that he’s improved with age, developing his game but also thriving in the vacuum left behind by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to FBRef, the Real Madrid striker has 9 goals and 7 assists in 8 starts this campaign. That’s a quite incredible 16 goal contributions in 8 games – 2 per game. At this rate, he could win Madrid the league on his own, if they can limit their opposition to one goal a game.

So far, it’s by a long way his best ever season. His closest was in 2014-2015, where he managed 24 goals and 7 assists in 29 starts – a rate of 1.42 goal contributions a game.

Of course he can’t possibly keep up this crazy rate, but even if he slows down significantly, he’s well on course to smash that record of 1.42, proving the eye test right, that this is his best season ever.