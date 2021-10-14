Ferran Torres fractures ankle and will miss La Roja’s crucial dates with Greece and Sweden

Ferran Torres has picked up a small fracture in his right foot and will miss about a month of action according to Marca. The news comes as a blow for both Manchester City and La Roja, who would have counted on capitalising on his excellent recent form.

Ferran picked up the injury during Spain’s Nations League semi-final victory over Italy at San Siro, a game won by his first-half two-goal salvo. He managed to start the final against France – again at San Siro – although he couldn’t inspire another win.

Pep Guardiola has a wealth of options to draw from in the final third, but Ferran is a key component to Luis Enrique’s attack with the Spanish national team.

If he’s unable to recover ahead of expectations, Ferran will miss the crucial upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden. Both are must-win if Spain want to avoid a play-off and qualify automatically for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.