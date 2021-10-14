Eder Militao could miss El Clasico with injury from Brazil duty

Eder Militao has picked up a injury on international duty and is a doubt for Real Madrid’s next few games.

Madrid don’t have a game this weekend, but on Tuesday they face Shakhtar in the Champions League, and on Sunday after that it’s El Clasico.

Those are two important games to miss, and if he’s not fit it will be a blow for the whole team. With Sergio Ramos departing, Militao has had to step into the breach as first choice central defender alongside David Alaba. He’s played 8 of 8 this season in La Liga and 2 from 2 in the Champions League.

The Brazil defender had come off injured against Colombia on Monday before undergoing the tests we now have the results of. How long he will be out for isn’t certain, but AS make his chances of playing either game next week look very slim. They speculate Nacho will have to step in alongside Alaba to cover.