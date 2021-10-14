Diogo Jota will miss Atletico Madrid return with Liverpool

Diogo Jota is already an established Premier League star, and if Mo Salah leaves this summer, the Portuguese could truly be elevated to superstar level.

If he manages that, his short spell at Atletico Madrid will surely be the subject of pub quiz questions.

His time at Porto and then Wolves earned his move to Liverpool, but what’s forgotten is that both of those spells were on loan from the Spanish cub, who owned him for two years without ever using him in a competitive game.

It was very much a case of Jorge Mendes shuffling his assets around, it seems – but in this case, it worked out for the clubs as well as the super agent.

The bad news for Jota is that according to Marca, he won’t be fit to face his old team and show them what they missed out on, when Liverpool play them in the Champions League next week. He will have to wait for the return game to see his old friends again.