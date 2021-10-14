Details of Pedri’s new contract emerge ahead of announcement

The whispers began to leak out yesterday about a new contract for Pedri that is on the verge of being signed off, and we expect the official announcement later today.

In the meantime, further details about the deal are escaping. Marca claim to have plenty of specific knowledge about the document, which will tie the midfielder to the club for the next 5 years.

The headline number, which was reported yesterday, is the €1bn release clause. All Spanish contracts have to have them, and this one has been set prohibitively high, as was Leo Messi’s.

Knowing that they are also extending the deals of fellow wonderkids Gavi and Ansu Fati, the club don’t want to go too crazy on wages and set a dangerous precedent, given what they’ve just been through.

On the other hand, if you want to keep these to young players, you will have to pay them close to what they would get elsewhere.