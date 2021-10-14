David Alaba should recover from injury in time to face Shakhtar Donetsk next Tuesday

Real Madrid received a bit of good news this afternoon according to Marca; David Alaba’s knock isn’t as bad as first feared and the Austrian centre-back will be fit to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League next Tuesday evening in Ukraine.

There’s also positive signs regarding Eder Militao, Alaba’s partner at the heart of Madrid’s defence. He also picked up an injury on international duty with Brazil, but it seems that, likewise, he’ll be fit for the European clash. This weekend’s La Liga tie with Athletic Bilbao has been postponed due to the number of South American players returning from international duty.

Eduardo Camavinga is in a similar situation to the aforementioned duo – the teenager left the French U21 setup with a niggle but should be ready for Shakhtar. Carlo Ancelotti can also look forward to welcoming back Marco Asensio and Ferland Mendy. Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale are all ruled out.