Barcelona still owe Liverpool €42m for Coutinho transfer

Barcelona still owe huge debts to a number of clubs for transfers in the past, according to reporting on radio SER in Catalonia.

They pick out Philippe Coutinho as a prime example – the Catalans still owe €42m to Liverpool from the €160m the transfer that took place way back in January 2018.

The good news is that they have paid up for Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann, the other two weighty moves that seem to have sunk the club into mega-debt.

🧐💰 DEUTES DEL BARÇA | El Barça deu 115 milions d'euros a altres clubs per fitxatges ja fets 💥 El Barça deu 42 milions d'euros al Liverpool per Coutinho ❌ NO li deu res al Borussia Dortmund per Dembélé i tampoc a l'Atlético per Griezmann ▶️ Informa @SiqueRodriguez#FCBlive pic.twitter.com/QyiTxcCxWJ — Què T'hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) October 13, 2021

That appears to be the tip of the iceberg, as further evidence of the disastrous mismanagement of the club by the Bartomeu regime.

On the other hand, the continual leaking of bad news about the club’s last few years is clearly coming from the Joan Laporta’s people, as they try to paint themselves as saviours making tough decisions to make up for the mistakes of their predecessors.

It’s pretty transparent – but also probably fair enough.