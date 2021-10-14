Barcelona linked with Jose Gaya as he enters final 18 months of contract

Barcelona are still in the middle of trying to shed as many of their useless players as possible, but that hasn’t stopped them looking for reinforcements too.

The latest name to be linked with them – and not for the first time – is Jose Gaya of Valencia. The youth product has played more than 200 league games for his boyhood cub already, and is now captain at the age of 26. Signing him won’t be easy, but just like they did with Jordi Alba, Barca hope to persuade the left back to make the switch up the coast.

Mundo Deportivo say that Gaya’s contract negotiations aren’t going well, and that with his current deal expiring in 2023, a move is looking more and more affordable and feasible for Barcelona. If Jose Bordalas’ project at the Mestalla falters, and Barca start heading in the right direction, we can see the left back being tempted.

Before Barcelona get too worried about signings however, they’ve got a lot of sales to make.