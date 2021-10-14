Barcelona Femeni secure 2-0 win at HB Koege Women in the Women’s Champions League

Barcelona Femeni secured an excellent 2-0 win in the Women’s Champions League this evening away at HB Koege Women. Fridolina Rolfo put them into a 62nd minute lead before Jenni Hermoso got the job done through a 95th minute penalty.

Barcelona are now top of Group C thanks to the result, three points clear of second-placed Hoffenheim and six clear of both Arsenal and HB Koege. The Catalan outfit are the reigning winners of the Champions League having beaten Chelsea Women 4-0 in the final last season.

Domestically, Barcelona are also fighting to retain their crown having won the Primera Division in 2020/21. They’re currently top of the table with a 100% record, with 38 goals scored and just one conceded. Sociedad – to their credit – are keeping pace and level on points, although they’ve scored 23 fewer goals.

Barcelona Femeni’s stellar form contrasts significantly with the men’s outfit. They’re ninth in La Liga at the time of writing, five points behind league leaders Real Madrid. They’re bottom of their Champions League group, without a point from two games.