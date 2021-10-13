Watch: Sergio Aguero scores debut goal for Barcelona in friendly against Cornella

Barcelona are four days out from this weekend’s La Liga clash with Valencia at Camp Nou, and Ronald Koeman is hard at work ensuring he has as many players available to him as possible.

The Spanish internationals – Sergio Busquets, Eric Garcia, Sergi Roberto and Gavi – returned on Wednesday after participating in the final stage of the Nations League as per Mundo Deportivo.

Sergio Aguero's first Barcelona goal 😍 He won't get many easier than that 😅pic.twitter.com/Sk2y9mNblZ — Goal (@goal) October 13, 2021

They were joined in their return by Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero, who are close to returning to action after their respective injuries. The latter, in fact, started a friendly match against Cornella this morning and scored a goal. The game ended 2-2.

Barcelona’s Dutch contingent – Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong – as well as German international Marc Andre ter Stegen are expected to return to work on Thursday.

Barcelona need a win – they sit ninth in La Liga with seven games played and are five points off league leaders Real Madrid.