Barcelona La Liga

Watch: Sergio Aguero scores debut goal for Barcelona in friendly against Cornella

Barcelona are four days out from this weekend’s La Liga clash with Valencia at Camp Nou, and Ronald Koeman is hard at work ensuring he has as many players available to him as possible.

The Spanish internationals – Sergio Busquets, Eric Garcia, Sergi Roberto and Gavi – returned on Wednesday after participating in the final stage of the Nations League as per Mundo Deportivo.

They were joined in their return by Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero, who are close to returning to action after their respective injuries. The latter, in fact, started a friendly match against Cornella this morning and scored a goal. The game ended 2-2.

Barcelona’s Dutch contingent – Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong – as well as German international Marc Andre ter Stegen are expected to return to work on Thursday.

Barcelona need a win – they sit ninth in La Liga with seven games played and are five points off league leaders Real Madrid.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Sergio Aguero

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.