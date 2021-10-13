Villareal revelation is La Liga’s most dangerous player

We all know that Karim Benzema has been the star of La Liga so far this season, but which players are having great campaigns a little more under the radar?

Arnaut Danjuma is one, there’s no doubting that. According to FBRef stats, he’s averaging 1.16 expected goals and assists per 90 minutes, penalties excluded. He’s got 4 goals an assist in just 4 starts in the top flight.

That is a whole tier above Benzema, who is in third place with a score of 0.82.

Of course, the stats don’t tell you everything, but they can help you pick out a player like Danjuma, who doesn’t get as much hype as Benzema.

Unai Emery is once again building a really solid team in La Liga, and Danjuma’s threat down the left flank is an important part of that. His numbers will likely level out as he plays more games, but he’s already made quite the impact for his side.