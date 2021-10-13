(Video) Ronaldo scores one of La Liga’s most iconic goals on this day

It was today in 1996 that Ronaldo Nazario scored one of the most famous goals of all time, and certainly one of the most famous in La Liga.

Taking on Santiago de Compostela defenders in his glorious single season at Barca, the Brazilian accelerates and decelerates with such force that defenders are left trailing.

He rides tackles, takes perfect quick touches to shift the ball inside, and fires home on his right as he’s finally brought to the ground, with half the Santiago team in his wake. What a moment, and what a player.

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here: