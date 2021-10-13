Sergio Ramos returns to full PSG training, with debut on the horizon

Sergio Ramos’ arrival at PSG was the biggest story in the summer window in La Liga – until Leo Messi’s move to the same club totally blew it out of the water.

Since then, the hype around Messi’s move, added to the injury that’s kept Ramos off the pitch, has reduced him to a sideshow. But Ramos won’t like that, and he will soon be back in the limelight.

Marca say that he’s finally at the end of his injury nightmare, and is now back in training with the team, without any kind of issue, for the first time since he signed in July.

His team certainly need him. The superstar project assembled this summer is struggling as many predicted it would, and the addition of an experienced centre half with great leadership skills can only help.

Unless, that is, the addition of another monster ego ends up making things even worse.