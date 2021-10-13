Sergio Aguero scores on secret Barcelona debut

The wait for Sergio Aguero to play in a Barcelona shirt has been agonising. After arriving on a free transfer in the summer, the striker has been held back by fitness problems, only joining full training this week.

Many thought we would have to wait until this weekend against Valencia, or perhaps even longer to see him in action – but instead his club arranged a behind closed doors friendly to get him up to speed.

He played half an hour against Cornella, and got a goal in that time against the fourth division team. Philippe Coutinho also scored, according to AS.

That will please Ronald Koeman, and also indicates that the striker should be ready for a sub appearance this weekend too.

The wait has been excruciating, but it’s almost over. Let’s hope there’s not too much pressure on Aguero to turn things around – he’s only human, after all.