Robert Lewandowski upset by Bayern Munich’s open admiration of Erling Haaland

Robert Lewandowski is upset with Bayern Munich according to Mundo Deportivo. The Polish forward has been annoyed by the Bavarian club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic’s comments hinting that Erling Haaland is on their transfer radar.

Lewandowski’s contract at Bayern runs until the summer of 2023, and in recent months there has been speculation that he wants to test himself at another top European club before calling it a day.

The 33-year-old joined Bayern from Borussia Dortmund – Haaland’s current employer – in the summer of 2014 as a free agent. Since then, he’s notched 307 goals in 339 matches and won seven Bundesliga titles as well as the Champions League.

Real Madrid could very well be in the market for either centre-forward this summer. Karim Benzema is their current number nine and all are very pleased with him at the Santiago Bernabeu, but there isn’t a whole lot of depth at the club aside from him.

Kylian Mbappe is Madrid’s number-one target, but Haaland has also long-been slated as of interest. Were Haaland to join Bayern, however, Lewandowski could very well come into the picture.