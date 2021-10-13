Real Madrid Women beat Breidablik Women 5-0 in the Women’s Champions League

Real Madrid Women beat Breidablik Women 5-0 at the Estadio Alfredo de Stefano in the Women’s Champions League tonight.

Caroline Moller Hansen opened the scoring for the hosts in the sixth minute before scoring her second goal in the 20th. She completed her hat-trick two minutes short of half-time.

Olga Carmona added Madrid’s fourth three minutes into the second half before Lorena Navarro completed the rout in the 89th minute. It was a fine team performance from the Spanish side.

The result means that Madrid draw level on points with Paris Saint-Germain Women, who top Group B due to a superior goal difference. Breidablik and Zhytlobud-1 Kharkiv Women are third and fourth in the table without a point between them.

Despite their European success, Madrid are struggling domestically this season. They sit 13th in La Liga, three points clear of bottom-placed Valencia and 14 behind league leaders – and reigning European champions – Barcelona.