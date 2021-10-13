Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is back on Real Madrid’s radar this summer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is back on Real Madrid’s radar according to Diario AS. The Frenchman hasn’t renewed his contract at Old Trafford and will be available on a free come the summer transfer window.

Madrid, keen to spy a bargain this summer, are keeping tabs on the 28-year-old’s situation and are considering making a move for him. His good performance with the French national team during the Nations League has impressed the club, but there are many rivals for his signature across European football.

Pogba earns about €15m net per season at United, something that Madrid can match provided he comes on a free transfer. It’d be a similar operation to the David Alaba transfer of last summer in terms of cost. This is the third time Madrid have looked at him.

The hope at the Santiago Bernabeu is that Pogba’s desire to wear white and represent the Spanish giants will outweigh the temptation of joining another club who can offer more money.

There are two other key figures in the deal; Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe, his teammates with the French national team. Getting the three together at Madrid would be quite an accomplishment for Florentino Perez.