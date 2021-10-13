Madrid linked with move for Rudiger as Mendes discusses Fati’s Barcelona future with Laporta

Real Madrid considering move for Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Chelsea and Germany centre-back Antonio Rudiger according to Marca. Rudiger’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires this coming summer and he’s been identified as an excellent market opportunity by the powers-that-be at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Jorge Mendes arrives in Barcelona to talk Ansu Fati’s future with Joan Laporta

Joan Laporta wants to tie down the younger players shining at Barcelona as soon as possible according to Marca. The teenage trio of Pedri, Ansu Fati and Gavi have been rare positive notes in a difficult season at Camp Nou, and so Laporta is determined to retain their services and ward off enemy interest.

Sergio Busquets and the search for something new to say

Context is everything. It’s an inconvenient and omnipresent fact, however much we attempt to simplify a subject to make it more edible, you can’t separate an event from its context. It stops the subject in question looking out of place, nonsensical or even vulgar. It’s a law that applies to footballers too, who are inextricably linked with their context; it’s what managers are employed to provide and it’s why players can look so vastly different from one game to the next.

