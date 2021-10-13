Jorge Mendes arrives in Barcelona to talk Ansu Fati’s future with Joan Laporta

Joan Laporta wants to tie down the younger players shining at Barcelona as soon as possible according to Marca.

The teenage trio of Pedri, Ansu Fati and Gavi have been rare positive notes in a difficult season at Camp Nou, and so Laporta is determined to retain their services and ward off enemy interest.

Negotiations with Pedri are most advanced – an extension could be confirmed by Sunday – but conversations with Fati are also moving. Jorge Mendes, his agent, has arrived in Barcelona.

Barcelona opened negotiations with Fati’s entourage months ago to improve and extend his current deal, which runs to the summer of 2022. The forward – who’s inherited Lionel Messi’s number ten shirt – is an important emblem of Barcelona’s future.

Fati has only just returned to first-team action after almost an entire year out injured, and is being eased back into action bit-by-bit. He wants to stay at Camp Nou, so the club are confident.