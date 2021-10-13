Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona agree new contract with €1bn release clause for Pedri

Barcelona are closing in on a new contract for striker Pedri, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian transfer insider has just tweeted a slew of information about the offer to the young midfielder, which apparently runs until 20256.

Everything appears to be agreed and set, it’s just a question of getting the signatures and the announcement ready. According to Romano, that announcement could come in the next few days.

After a breakthrough campaign the Blaugrana were determined to get a new deal concluded with a new release clause – in this case 1 billion euros.

That seems impossibly high – but so did Neymar’s €220m clause until it was paid out of the blue by PSG, a moment that really began Barca’s spiral into chaos.

They will hope to keep Pedri a lot longer than that – he looks to be a key foundation stone in rebuilding the club from the ashes of the Messi era.

