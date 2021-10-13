Atletico Madrid have their sights on gigantic striker

Atletico Madrid, for all their focus on intensity and strong defending, have never been a “long ball” team in their style of play.

But their new target might just change all that. It will certainly be tempting to play it to his head.

Marca today report that Diego Simone’s team are watching young Genk striker Paul Onuachu, who is a towering 201cm tall. That’s exactly the same as Peter Crouch, for reference.

Talk about a plan B… Onuachu could be your B, your C, and your D. He’s got 9 goals in 9 games in the Belgian league this year, and already looks like he can make a step up to a top league.

Of course the signing of Antoine Griezmann and Matheus Cunha last summer has already meant Simeone’s team is pretty stacked up front. Unless somebody moves on, this latest target will surely be staying on the shelf for now.