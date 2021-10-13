Andrea Pirlo’s agent denies Barcelona links

Ronald Koeman is still Barcelona manager, but there’s a strong sense that he’s now just keeping the chair warm for a future candidate.

His appointment always had a sense of temporality, and the constant hints that the club were sounding out replacements didn’t help. Even when performances have been good, he’s never felt like the man for the job long term.

As it stands the club have nobody better to turn to so he will soldier on, but the links to other managers aren’t going anywhere.

Andrea Pirlo was the latest to be connected to the Nou Camp job, and his agent spoke out today to play down the rumours.

Andrea Pirlo’s agent Tinti about Barcelona rumours: “Barça job? We’re not in talks with any club as things stand now. But who knows what’s gonna happen in the future…”. 🔴🇮🇹 #Pirlo #FCB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 13, 2021

There’s no indication that Pirlo would be any better than Koeman, in reality. His one season as a top flight coach did not go well, and he seems to have no qualifications to be Barca coach other than having been a great passer of the ball as a player.