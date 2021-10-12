Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo completes hat-trick as Portugal rout Luxembourg 5-0

Portugal welcomed Luxembourg to Estadio Algarve this evening for a World Cup qualifier and secured a convincing 5-0 win. Cristiano Ronaldo fired his country into an eighth-minute lead from the spot before doubling their advantage five minutes later.

Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 in the 18th minute and Joao Palhinha added a fourth in the 69th, before Cristiano put the icing on the cake by completing his hat-trick in the 87th.

Cristiano has now scored 115 goals for Portugal, more than any other man in history. He’s been in the headlines in recent weeks following his move to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo completes his 58th career hat trick! 👏 pic.twitter.com/8QbpL7PdBx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 12, 2021

The 36-year-old has returned to Old Trafford after eleven years away at Juventus and – most significantly – Real Madrid, where he cemented his status as one of the greatest footballers to have ever graced the sport.

Portugal are neck-and-neck with Serbia in Group A. At the time of writing they’re on 16 points, one clear of Serbia. Luxembourg are in third, ten points behind, while Ireland are fourth, a point behind Luxembourg. Azerbaijan are bottom with just two points.