The last great Clasico of the Messi – Ronaldo era, in full

It’s the international break, there’s no club football until this weekend – to get you through the midweek, how about one of the best Clasicos of recent years?

Ronaldo and Messi score, there’s a red card, iconic celebrations, a Gareth Bale screamer. It was basically the peak of the late Messi – Ronaldo / Barcelona / Madrid era. Thanks to La Liga, you can see it all, every last touch.

If that doesn’t sound like a good way to spend a couple of hours, you may not actually like football at all.

You can see the full game uploaded to the La Liga Youtube channel here: