Sevilla president explains why he turned down tempting £43.5m Jules Kounde offer

Jules Kounde was one of the most hotly pursued transfer targets of the summer in La Liga. After a season of rumours about where he might end up, it was first Tottenham and then Chelsea who appeared to push hardest to sign him.

Jose Castro, Sevilla president, has been speaking to the Spanish media in quotes translated by Mail Online, and he revealed that the Blues had made a £42.5m offer for the defender.

Despite the potential to cash in a massive profit on Kounde, the Spanish side resisted the temptation. Castro explained how difficult a call this was, considering it would have wiped out the club’s debts entirely:

“Nobody can escape the fact we are coming out of a pandemic and this year there was no choice but to give a negative financial result,” Castro said.

“There has been no income from season tickets, match tickets or bars. Marketing and television revenues have suffered.

“Even so, with Chelsea’s offer of €50million, the deficit was wiped out. That speaks of the strength of the club.”

They have been a superbly well run club recently, with the genius of Monchi backed up by prudent financial control.

This decision may well prove to be a smart one, if they get a €60m+ offer next summer.