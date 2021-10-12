Sergio Ramos is back and finally ready to make long-awaited Paris Saint-Germain debut

Sergio Ramos is back. The Paris Saint-Germain centre-back is finally back out on the training pitch and working without discomfort according to Marca. He’s now on the verge of making his competitive debut for his new club following his free transfer from Real Madrid this past summer.

Ramos overcame his knee issue some time ago but has had to contend with various muscle problems in these past few weeks, especially in his left leg. This has prevented him from hitting the ground running and making his mark on the French capital as he would have wanted. Those close to him never doubted his recovery; they always knew the Andalusian would get back to his physical best. He’s determined to prove he still has what it takes to thrive amongst the elite of the elite.

Ramos has played just seven games so far this calendar year. He participated in Madrid matches with Osasuna and Elche in La Liga, Chelsea in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in the Super Cup. With La Roja, he featured in two games, the last against Kosovo back in March. These past few weeks have been tough for him, but now he’s ready to demonstrate his worth on the field.