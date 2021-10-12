Neymar beginning to come under pressure back home in Brazil due to poor form

Neymar is beginning to come under pressure in Brazil according to Diario Sport. There’s a general sentiment in the South American nation about the circus that comes with the Paris Saint-Germain forward, with Sunday evening’s scoreless draw with Colombia in the qualification phase of the 2022 World Cup in particular drawing ire. It ended a nine-game winning streak.

Neymar, formerly of Barcelona of course, lost the ball 30 times and allowed himself to get caught up in a running battle with Everton’s Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina. His comments before the game about considering retirement following the forthcoming World Cup haven’t been received well, with many calling for Tite, his coach, to get him under a modicum of control.

Neymar surpassed Pele in caps against Colombia by earning his 114th, entering the all-time top five of Brazilians who’ve represented their country. But all’s not well. Back in September, many accused him of being overweight, while in October he missed the victory at Venezuela dues to an accumulation of silly cards. His form at PSG has also been middling; in seven games so far this season he’s scored one goal and contributed two assists.