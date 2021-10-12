Mauricio Pochettino warns Sergio Ramos is a different player to the 2014 version

Sergio Ramos is back. The Paris Saint-Germain centre-back is finally back out on the training pitch and working without discomfort according to Marca. He’s now on the verge of making his competitive debut for his new club following his free transfer from Real Madrid this past summer.

Ramos overcame his knee issue some time ago but has had to contend with various muscle problems in these past few weeks, especially in his left leg. This has prevented him from hitting the ground running and making his mark on the French capital as he would have wanted. Those close to him never doubted his recovery; they always knew the Andalusian would get back to his physical best. He’s determined to prove he still has what it takes to thrive amongst the elite of the elite.

Ramos has played just seven games so far this calendar year. He participated in Madrid matches with Osasuna and Elche in La Liga, Chelsea in the Champions League and Athletic Bilbao in the Super Cup. With La Roja, he featured in two games, the last against Kosovo back in March. These past few weeks have been tough for him, but now he’s ready to demonstrate his worth on the field.

Speaking to Movistar in comments carried by Marca, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino was keen to ensure expectations around Ramos, as well as fellow big – and older – names Lionel Messi and Neymar, were tempered and kept under control.

“Perhaps the reality of Sergio Ramos is different to that of 2014, as is that of Messi and Neymar,” he said. “These footballers are great champions but they have to get used to reality. We all have in mind that they’ve been the best, but they have to get back to their own best level. If they can get that label back, of course we can achieve anything. But the fight begins with finding the best form for each one. The orchestra has to be in tune.”