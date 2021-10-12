Mariano the latest Real Madrid player to be linked with Newcastle move

Newcastle United have new owners, if you’ve not heard. Very rich ones.

Like all rich owners who take over a top club, they want to make a big splash, and that means not only buying players, it means buying well known players.

Mariano Diaz isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo, but he is a Real Madrid player, and he might be willing to join Newcastle in January. Those might be the only qualifications necessary for him at this stage.

AS say that the Magpies are interested in him, although we’ve heard a few names thrown around in recent days. Madrid would be delighted to get him off the wage bill, he must be desperate for minutes, and perhaps he will get a big contract offer.

If Newcastle think he can improve their team – and we’ve seen plenty of flashes of Mariano in the past that hint that he could – it could be a smart move all round.