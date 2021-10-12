La Rojita secure convincing 3-0 victory over Northern Ireland at La Cartuja

La Rojita did battle with Northern Ireland this evening in Group C of their U21 European Championship qualification campaign and emerged victorious, securing an excellent 3-0 victory at La Cartuja down in Seville. Sergio Gomez put Spain ahead in the 26th minute from the spot before doubling their advantage with a veritable golazo in the 32nd. Abel Ruiz made it 3-0 in the 56th.

Spain are top of their group after the result, three points clear of second-placed Russia and six points clear of third-placed Slovakia. Northern Ireland are three points behind Slovakia and rock-bottom, with just one win from their opening four games.

🏁 ¡¡FINAAAAL!! ¡¡FINAL DEL PARTIDO!! 🙌🏻 ¡¡SUMAMOS OTROS TRES PUNTOS MÁS!! 1⃣2⃣/ 1⃣2⃣ POSIBLES 😍 La @SeFutbol Sub-21 vence a Irlanda del Norte y sigue líder de su grupo.#ESP🆚 #NIR I 3-0 #U21EURO pic.twitter.com/bk4bDQX4cj — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 12, 2021

The second goal, a beautiful passing move, drew plenty of admirers. It comes at an optimistic moment for Spain given the senior side have been progressing nicely under the stewardship of Luis Enrique. La Roja lost the semi-final of Euro 2020 to eventual winners Italy before falling to France in the final of the Nations League last weekend, but they’re on the right track.