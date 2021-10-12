Everton interested in Betis star to line up Liverpool revenge

Before Nabil Fekir came to Real Betis, he was very close to a move to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp had identified him as a top target, and the club went through the whole effort of sorting out a transfer. In the end, fears about potential injury problems killed the deal at the last minute.

In the end he came to Seville, and he’s been brilliant for Betis – with no signs of any injury issues to boot.

Now, according to Estadio Deportivo, he may get a second chance at moving to Liverpool – although this time to the other side.

They say that Fekir is a target for Rafa Benitez’ team, and they have plenty of quotes from former Toffee Kevin Campbell to explain why it would be a clever move.

It’s a little hard to see Benitez loving Fekir’s style – but he’s shown himself to be adaptable, and we can imagine him getting sweet revenge on the Reds in a perfect Premier League moment.