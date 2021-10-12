Emerging Benfica starlet almost made Barcelona move

Darwin Nunez is a player on an interesting career trajectory. After growing up in Uruguay, he broke through with a sparkling season in the Spanish Segunda for Almeria. The ever vigilant Benfica signed him from there, and he’s now settled in his second season in Lisbon and looking god.

He’s already getting attention from bigger clubs with eyes on his future, but he could already have made the move had things gone differently in his time in Spain.

Mundo Deportivo have an exclusive today that explains how a deal was long in the works between Almeria and Barcelona – but the Portuguese giants gazumped the Catalans with an extra €5m on their bid.

Whatever the truth of the transfer that wasn’t, Nunez probably isn’t too bothered now. The biggest teams in Europe are watching, and at Benfica he has the perfect platform to shine, starting every week and playing in the Champions League.

If he continues playing well, Barca will be back for him.