€60m minimum for latest Real Madrid target from Ligue 1

Now Eduardo Camavinga has made his way to Real Madrid, the cycle seems ready to start all over again.

You can hardly write transfer rumours about a player who has just – at long last – made the switch to the Bernabeu. So what’s next?

How about another rangy, young, talented midfielder from Ligue 1?

Marca have their teeth into the Aurelien Tchouameni story already, and they’re already floating some numbers around. Their story today claims that Monaco will ask for at least €60m for their midfielder.

That seems reasonable. He’s got lots of top flight experience now, and is rapidly accumulating France caps now he’s earned Didier Deschamps’ favour.

That’s not an easy thing to do, and is in itself a sign of his quality. It should be no surprise Madrid are watching closely, despite their recent activity.

If all goes to plan, we could see Camavinga and Tchouameni playing together for Les Bleus and Los Blancos.