Cavalry is coming for Koeman as injured stars step up recovery

Ronald Koeman is in big trouble. His team look bad, have had bad results, and have some bad players too. As it stands, his fate looks sealed. It’s just a question of when the club pull the trigger.

He’s still their manager today however, and with nobody on hand to take over, he’s the one who will be in charge to see his squad strengthen. The injury hell of Sergio Aguero and Ousmane Dembele is soon over (at least for now) and Ansu Fati and Pedri are among the players gearing up for regular first team action again.

Marca has the report on the former two back in proper training again, with this weekend still seeming too soon for either.

But barring some terrible luck, the beleaguered Koeman can at least rely on more options with every passing day. The squad he will have available to him in a few weeks will look very different to the one that broke off for the international games.