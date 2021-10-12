Camp Nou to return to 100% capacity for Barcelona’s clash with Valencia

Pere Aragones, president of the Generalitat de Catalunya, has announced that as of Friday all outdoor sporting events in the region will return to full-capacity according to Mundo Deportivo. The use of a mask will still be essential, but the news is a boost to Barcelona. The leading light of Catalan sport hasn’t played in front of a full Camp Nou since before the Coronavirus pandemic.

It will, however, in the three back-to-back clashes after the international break when Barcelona face Valencia, Dinamo Kiev and Real Madrid. The support of their fans will be a real boon for Barcelona, who are in serious trouble at the moment. They sit ninth in La Liga, five points off league leaders Real Madrid and two off fourth-placed Sevilla and a Champions League spot.

Barcelona beat Levante 3-0 on September 26th, with Ansu Fati returning and proving lethal in an impressive performance. Ronald Koeman’s men have struggled since, however, losing 3-0 to Benfica in the Champions League and then slumping to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid.