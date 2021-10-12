Barcelona convinced that Gavi and Pedri can co-exist in the same midfield

Barcelona have two of the most exciting midfielders in Spain at their disposal in Gavi and Pedri. The biggest problem facing them now, according to Diario Sport, is how to figure out a way to play the two of them in the same time.

It’s not a problem that they’ll have to address imminently given Pedri will miss the upcoming games against Valencia and Dinamo Kiev, but sources close to the club believe that they’ll be able to co-exist dynamically.

If necessary, Ronald Koeman will change his system to accommodate them as both Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong are guaranteed starters in the Dutchman’s book.

A suitable model that has been floated would be a 4-4-2 diamond shape, that would see Busquets as the defensive pivot, De Jong and Pedri as the two interiors and Gavi at the top of the tree.

Should Luis Enrique seek to retain the two in the heart of his La Roja midfield, it could be easier for him given he can opt for an all-Barcelona triumvirate composed of Busquets, Pedri and Gavi.