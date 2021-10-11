Thibaut Courtois slams UEFA over Nations League schedule

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has hit out at UEFA over their planning of the Nations League.

The competition has received a mixed response from both fans and players since its inception back in 2018.

Courtois’ Belgium reached the last four of the 2020/21 tournament before losing to France in the semi finals.

However, Roberto Martinez’s side were required to play an additional third place play off game against hosts Italy last weekend.

The extra game has added another fixture to a busy end of 2021 run and Courtois admitted he is irritated by the situation.

“This game is just a money game, we have to be honest about it,” he told Sky Sports.

“We just play it because for UEFA it is extra money and it is an extra game on TV.

“OK, for us it’s a good game because it’s against Italy and for Italy it’s a good game because it’s against Belgium, but look how much both teams changed their players.

“If we had both been in the final there would have been others playing.”

Courtois’ Los Blancos teammate Eden Hazard missed their eventual 2-1 defeat to Italy and Courtois stated the excess of games is contributing to more injuries.

Hazard will be assessed on his return to Madrid in the coming days with the 30-year-old facing a battle to be it in time to face Athletic Bilbao this weekend.