Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero return to Barcelona training

Barcelona have received a timely boost over the international break with Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Aguero returning to full training.

The pair are yet to feature for Ronald Koeman’s side so far this season after suffering respective thigh and calf injuries in the summer.

Dembele’s Euro 2020 campaign with France was cut short by injury with the 24-year-old requiring surgery on the issue.

Aguero is yet to make his La Blaugrana debut following a free transfer move from Manchester City in June.

According to reports from Marca, both players are almost back to full fitness, and Aguero could feature against Valencia this weekend.

Dembele is set to remain out of action for another two weeks but Aguero will be in Koeman’s plans against Los Che.

The bulk of Koeman’s squad are still returning from international action, with five more players due back on October 13, but Ronald Araujo is set to miss out due his delayed return from Uruguay duty.