Barcelona chief dismisses Erling Haaland offer in 2022

Barcelona vice president Rafael Yuste has played down the club’s chances of signing Erling Haaland in 2022.

The Norwegian international has been heavily linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund next summer.

Haaland’s current release clause will drop to €75m in June with Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid also monitoring him.

However, Yuste admitted the ongoing financial uncertainty surrounding the Catalan giants is likely to restrict their movements in 2022.

“Between now and 2022 we will see what the situation is and what we can count on for signings”, he told an exclusive interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“First you have to put the foundations into a house, which has been found in ruins, so let’s focus first on fortifying it.

“We do not lose sight of the fact we want to have the best and Haaland is one of the best in the world.

“I must reiterate reiterate the situation has been disastrous, the previous regime bought players without knowing if they could pay for them.

“All they did was increase the club’s debt, in addition to creating a salary excess that we are now managing.”

Yuste’s comments are likely to frustrate La Blaugrana fans particularly if arch rivals Real Madrid complete a deal for Haaland or PSG’s Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona could potentially free up transfer funds with some high profile departures in coming months.

Philippe Coutinho has been tipped for a move to Newcastle United as part of an expected January spending spree at St. James’ Park.

French international Ousmane Dembele could also be on his way out, with no progress over a contract extension, and Liverpool are monitoring a possible January pre agreement.