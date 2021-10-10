Xavi responds to speculation that he could replace Ronald Koeman at Barcelona

Xavi has been linked with the Barcelona job heavily in recent times. The Catalan is currently in charge of Qatari side Al Sadd, but many have viewed it as inevitable that he’ll return to the club where he made his name as a player eventually. Ronald Koeman, the incumbent at Camp Nou, is under serious pressure.

Xavi has, however, distanced himself from the speculation and re-iterated that all of his energy is being focused on his duties in charge of Al Sadd. Rumour has it, however, that he is in dialogue with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and would take the job should it be offered. “Any offer will be valued and then decided upon,” he said according to Mundo Deportivo. “I don’t know where my future will take me, but I’m open to any possibility.”

Barcelona are living a tough moment. They’re ninth in La Liga at the time of writing, five points off Real Madrid at the top of the table. They’re also bottom of their Champions League group, having lost consecutive games to Bayern Munich and Benfica 3-0. Xavi is someone many believe could restore the club’s identity.