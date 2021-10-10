WATCH: Mikel Oyarzabal and Karim Benzema net wonder goals in UEFA Nations League final

Spain’s UEFA Nations League final against France has exploded into life in the last 30 minutes in Milan.

Neither side managed to create much in a tight opening 45 minutes as Karim Benzema’s early strike was snuffed out by Cesar Azpilicueta’s before Pablo Sarabia’s half chance was kept out by Hugo Lloris at the other end.

However, the match stepped up a few gears after the restart with Theo Hernandez firing Benzema’s cutback against the crossbar on 62 minutes.

Spain offered an immediate response to that chance, as Sergio Busquets’ long ball released Mikel Oyarzabal in behind, and the Real Sociedad star slipped away from Dayot Upamecano to fire La Roja in front.

But as the game flowed back and forward from end to end Benzema produced an incredible equaliser for the world champions.

The Real Madrid talisman stepped inside two Spain tackles on the edge of the box before curling home a brilliant equaliser.

