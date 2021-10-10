Valencia handed injury boost ahead of Barcelona trip

Valencia have been handed a triple injury boost ahead of their vital La Liga away trip to rivals Barcelona next weekend.

Los Che return to domestic action following the current international break with a crunch journey up the coast as Jose Bordalas’ side aim for a first league win since early September.

According to reports from Diario AS, head coach Bordalas has received a key update with the news of Jose Luis Gaya, Carlos Soler and Denis Cheryshev all back in full training this weekend.

Cheryshev and Gaya have missed Valencia’s last league four games with Soler sidelined for their last three matches with a knee problem.

The trio are all expected to be included in the travelling party to the Camp Nou with Bordalas willing to bring them straight back into the starting XI.

POSSIBLE VALENCIA STARTING XI V BARCELONA

Cillessen: Diakhaby, Paulista, Guillamon, Gaya; Soler, Wass, Racic; Cheryshev, Guedes, Duro