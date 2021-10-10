Spain v France level at the break in UEFA Nations League final

Spain and France head in tied at 0-0 at half time in their UEFA Nations League final clash in Milan.

La Roja are chasing a first major international title since 2012 up against the defending world champions at the San Siro.

However, despite the huge attention surrounding the final, neither side have been able to find a breakthrough.

🏁 ¡¡DESCANSO EN SAN SIRO!! 👌🏻 Buena primera parte por parte de la @SeFutbol, que tuvo la iniciativa del juego la mayor parte del tiempo efectivo. 👏🏻 ¡¡ESTAMOS MUY BIEN PLANTADOS EN LA FINAL, CHICOS!! ¡¡VAMOS A POR MÁS!! 🇪🇸 🆚 🇫🇷 | 0-0 | 45’ #VamosEspaña #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/M0pKtCjaSn — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 10, 2021

Karim Benzema’s early threat was snuffed out by Cesar Azpilicueta’s recovery run before Pablo Sarabia’s half chance was kept out by Hugo Lloris at the other end.

Spain also had a half hearted penalty shout for handball against Sevilla centre back Jules Kounde turned down by VAR before former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane was forced off injured before the break.

Luis Enrique is likely to rotate his options after the restart, as he pushes to force his team into the ascendency, with Koke and Bryan Gil both possible options off the bench for the Asturian.

Images via Getty Images