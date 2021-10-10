Sergio Busquets: Kylian Mbappe’s winner was offside

Spain captain Sergio Busquets was frustrated at full time as La Roja lost 2-1 to France in the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League final.

Both sides had chances to win it late on in Milan, after an outstanding quickfire double from Mikel Oyarzabal and Karim Benzema, but France seized the initiative.

Les Bleus squeezed into a 2-1 lead in controversial surroundings as Kylian Mbappe tucked past Unai Simon.

However, the PSG superstar appeared to be offside from Theo Hernandez’s assist, despite a deflected touch from Eric Garcia.

Busquets was firm in his post game evaluation of the goal being an error but admitted Spain also came up short in certain areas.

“The second goal seemed offside to me. We pulled up the defensive line really well”, as per reports from Cadena COPE.

🇪🇸 @5sergiob, en @tve 📏 "El segundo para nosotros parecía fuera de juego. Hemos tirado la línea bien, @KMbappe estaba en fuera de juego" 🏆 "Nos falta un pasito para poder ganar títulos" 📻 #PartidazoCOPE #NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/T5W9xHOhgq — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) October 10, 2021

“I think Mbappe was offside.

“However, we need to make another small step to win major titles.”

Despite the disappointment of the result on the night it was a memorable night for Busquets on a personal level.

The Barcelona schemer made his 131 senior international appearance against Les Bleus bringing him up to fourth on the overall international list for La Roja.

Busquets was also awarded the Player of the Tournament award for the final stages of the UEFA Nations League by UEFA.com.

🙌🏻 Por su liderazgo, por su calidad, por su juego, por sus valores y por lo que representa para la @SeFutbol. ⭐️ Nuestro capitan, @5sergiob ha sido elegido como el MEJOR JUGADOR de esta Fase Final de la #NationsLeague. 👏🏻 ¡¡ENHORABUENA, SERGIO!!#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/9HOyuKDYWo — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 10, 2021

Images via Getty Images