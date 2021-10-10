Neymar: “I don’t know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football any more”

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has revealed that he’s considering making the 2022 World Cup in Qatar his last for Brazil. Speaking in an interview with DAZN in comments carried by Get French Football News, the former Barcelona man revealed that he longer has the strength of mind to deal with football.

“I think it’s my last World Cup,” he said. “I see it as my last because I don’t know if I have the strength of mind to deal with football any more. So I’ll do everything to turn up well, do everything to win with my country, to realise my greatest dream since I was little. And I hope I can do it.”

Neymar is 29, and has committed his long-term future to PSG by extending his contract this past season until 2025. After the 2022 World Cup in Qatar the next World Cup will take place in 2026, in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Neymar was this summer joined at the Parc des Princes by his old friend Lionel Messi, and is determined to lead PSG to their first Champions League title. Since joining the club in 2017, he’s won three Ligue 1 titles.

Neymar won the U20 South American Youth Championship with Brazil in 2011, the Confederations Cup in 2013 and the gold medal in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. He’s never, however, won a major title with his country; the World Cup and the Copa America – the latter of which Messi won with Argentina, beating Brazil in the final – have proved elusive.